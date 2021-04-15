Mumbai’s Jaslok hospital converted into COVID-19 speciality hospital

Mumbai has reported 9,925 new cases on Wednesday.

Jaslok Hospital in Mumbai has been converted into a full COVID-19 speciality hospital, even as the city is witnessing a huge surge in COVID-19 cases. Jaslok Hospital is a leading multispeciality hospital in Mumbai.

"In view of the current surge in COVID-19 positive cases and the occupancy of beds in available DCH hospitals especially in private hospitals being very high, it is necessary to increase the number of beds with advanced critical care in Mumbai. Jaslok Hospital has advanced critical care since the beginning of the pandemic and has been rendering excellent services to admitted COVID-19 patients,” the Municipal Corporation said in a statement.

The statement further says:

1. All stable patients admitted in the specialty wards (non-covid) and not requiring tertiary care, to be discharged.

2. Patients requiring non-covid tertiary care, who cannot be discharged, to be transferred to nearby tertiary care hospital within 48 hours with immediate effect.

3. All patients admitted for elective surgeries to be discharged by postponing of elective surgeries.

4. Augmentation of suspected/ holding area for suspected COVID-19 cases, if required.

5. Hospital to continue to follow all protocols and guidelines laid down for dedicated COVID-19 hospitals as earlier.

Mumbai on Wednesday recorded 9,925 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 5,44,942, while 54 more patients succumbed to the infection, the city civic body said. The daily case tally shot up in the financial capital after remaining below 8,000 for the last two days.

On Monday, the city had witnessed 6,905 COVID-19 cases followed by 7,898 on Tuesday. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) updated data, 9,925 new cases pushed the COVID-19 tally to 5,44,942, while 54 fresh deaths took the toll to 12,140. On Tuesday, the city had recorded 26 fatalities.

As per the update, 9,273 more patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recovered persons to 4,44,214. With this, Mumbai now has 87,443 active cases, the civic body said.

The BMC said 56,266 tests for detection of coronavirus were conducted in the last 24 hours, raising the number of samples examined so far to 47,55,733.The city's COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 81 per cent, while the case growth rate was 1.71 per cent, the data showed.

The current doubling rate of cases in the city was 40 days. According to the BMC, at present Mumbai has 90 containment zones in slums and 'chawls' (old multi-storeyed row tenements), while 995 buildings have been sealed.

