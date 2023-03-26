Mumbai Press Club slams Rahul Gandhi for ‘humiliating’ journalist

he incident occurred during Rahul Gandhi’s first press conference since he was suspended by the Lok Sabha amid a defamation case against him.

news News

The Mumbai Press Club has issued a statement against Rahul Gandhi for “humiliating” a journalist during a press conference on Saturday, March 25. This was the first press conference given by the Congress leader since he was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday, March 24. Responding to a question by a journalist about the BJP's claim that Rahul’s remark against the Modi surname was an insult to the OBC (other backward classes) community, Rahul told him that “if [he] wants to work with the BJP, he should wear the BJP symbol on his chest.”

When asked about his conviction in the defamation case and subsequent disqualification as a Member of Parliament, Rahul lost his cool and lashed out at the reporter. A reporter asked the Congress leader’s opinion on the BJP claiming that he insulted OBC communities. “Why are you directly working for BJP? If you want to work for BJP, then wear a BJP badge. Don’t pretend to be a pressman… Kyun hawa nikal gayi (have I let out all your air),” Rahul replied.

The press club issued a statement expressing disappointment in Rahul's behaviour, stating that "the job of a journalist is to ask questions and it is the duty of political leaders who call press conferences and engage with journalists to answer these questions with dignity and decorum." They added that as the leader of a major political party, Rahul should have respected the dignity of the media.

The organisation also expressed concern about the increasing trend of political parties using derogatory language and threats to intimidate journalists who report news that they find unpalatable. They emphasised the importance of upholding the freedom of the press to report and provide critical comments, which is a fundamental right of democracy. The press club stated, "We once again appeal to all political actors to uphold the freedom of the press to report and provide critical comments. They must remember the fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression is a cornerstone of our democracy."

The press club concluded by calling on Rahul to apologise to the journalist concerned, stating that "in this context, it will be appropriate for Mr Rahul Gandhi to make amends and offer an apology."

Following a remark he made against the Modi surname in Karnataka prior to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul was convicted in a defamation case by a local court in Gujarat and subsequently disqualified from the Lok Sabha.