A 22-year-old woman who works at a gym in Mumbai filed a police complaint in August following which the police registered an FIR in the case.

A team of Mumbai police officials posed as food delivery boys at an upscale housing complex in Bengaluru to arrest a 23-year-old man accused of raping, filming and extorting Rs 5 lakh from a Mumbai woman.

At the end of August, police officers from JJ Marg police station in Mumbai who were investigating the case, learnt that the accused was staying in Bengaluru with a woman.

To avoid suspicion at the gated society he was living in, the police came up with a plan to enter as food delivery boys. Police learnt from his call records that he frequently ordered food from a food delivery app.

The Indian Express reported that the police ordered food from the same app when they found the accused doing it and then entered the gated society and his apartment after seeking permission from the accused person.

He was produced before a court in Bengaluru and was later sent to Mumbai on a transit remand.

The woman met the accused Mohammed Shaukat in Mumbai in 2017 through the social media platform Snapchat. The accused, who claimed to be a footballer from Punjab, was in the city to receive treatment for a thigh injury.

The woman accused the man of tricking her into visiting his hotel, where he allegedly raped her and made a video of the act, Times of India reported.

In her complaint, the woman said he had promised to marry her but a day later, he sent her the video threatening to upload it on social media. The woman accused him of blackmailing her for money, the police said.

Police said the accused kept taking cash from the woman before the lockdown was imposed in March this year following which she was forced to transfer money to his bank account. Starting from December 2019, the accused managed to take Rs 5 lakh, the complainant said. She approached the police when the demands did not stop.

Police registered a case of rape, cheating, assault, criminal intimidation and extortion under the Indian Penal Code and IT Act.