Mumbai building collapse: 11 including eight children killed, seven injured

A single-storey house collapsed on another structure in Malwani area of Mumbai late at night.

At least eight children and three adults were killed and seven other people injured after a single-storey house collapsed on another structure in Malwani area of Mumbai, a civic official said on Thursday. The incident took place around 11.15 pm on Wednesday at the New Collector Compound on Abdul Hamid Road in the Malwani area, he said.

Fire brigade and other agencies immediately rushed to the spot and started a search and rescue operation, the official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. Eight children and three adults died in the incident, he said.

Three of the deceased, aged 8, 9 and 13, were identified so far, while the eight other victims were yet to be identified, the BMC official said. Seven others were injured and the condition of one of them was critical, he said. People rescued from under the debris were taken to nearby hospitals, he added.

According to civic and fire brigade officials, some people might still be trapped under the rubble and the search and rescue operations were on. According to BMC officials, the house collapsed on another single-storey structure. An adjoining three-storey building was also unstable, they said.

The building collapsed on a day heavy rains lashed Mumbai and its suburbs, causing flooding on roads and rail tracks and disrupting suburban train services. The MeT department has issued an alert, warning of more downpour. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'red alert' for Mumbai, and neighbouring Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts, warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places there. The first rains of this year's monsoon season in Mumbai caused water-logging in various parts of the city, prompting the traffic police to shut four subways and forcing motorists to abandon their vehicles on roads.

