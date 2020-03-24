Multiple bus rides, family trips, eateries: Where Kodagu's COVID-19 patient went

The health department has traced his movements since he arrived in Bengaluru from Dubai on March 15.

The Karnataka Health Department on Tuesday released the contact-tracing map of the 15th patient in the state— a man from Kodagu. The man visited a dargah, multiple restaurants at two different locations and also visited the homes of three of his relatives between the time he arrived from Dubai and the day he was isolated at a hospital in Madikeri. He also boarded multiple buses before he could reach his home town— Kodangeri in Kodagu.

The man arrived in Bengaluru on March 15 via an Indigo flight (6E-96) from Dubai at 4pm.

At 5 pm the same day, he came out of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL) and visited the Chai Point outlet outside the airport and spent 30 minutes there. At 5.30 pm, he boarded a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) Vayu Vajra bus KA57F0908 from the KIAL to Kengeri Satellite Town Bus Stop. At 7 pm the same day, he reached the bus stop and deposited his luggage in the cloak room.

Between 7 pm and 9 pm, the man boarded a BMTC bus and visited Hotel Albek, located near Halli Mane in Malleshwaram 8th Cross and was there for an hour while having dinner. He returned to the Kengeri Satellite Town Bus Stop at around 9.30 pm via another BMTC bus.

He went to the cloak room, picked up his luggage and boarded the Rajahamsa bus KA21F0231 to Murnadu. At 2.30 am on March 16, he reached the Mysuru Bus Stop. He boarded another bus at 5.30 am and reached Murnadu. The man then hailed an auto at the Murnadu bus stop and reached his home in Kodangeri at around 6 am on Monday. At around 10 am, he visited the Kodangeri dargah and he also stopped by a shop near the local government school grounds, where kids were playing, and then returned home.

Between 11.30 am and 12.15 pm, he travelled from Kodangeri to his sister’s house in Davangere along with his family in his own car. By 1.30 pm, he picked up his sister and her two children, aged three and 15 years, and returned to Kodangeri.

At around 2 pm, his family, along with his sister and two children, travelled to the Payameri Kunjila Dargah and participated in the prayers. They then visited a relative in Kunjila and spent time there till 5 pm. They visited another relative in Kunjila and stayed there for half an hour and returned to the home of the first relative. They stayed there till 7.30 pm. By 8.30, they returned to Kodangeri.

On March 17, between 9.30 am and 10 am, he and his family went to Davangere to drop off his sister and her children. He travelled back to Murnad and picked up his friend on the way and dropped him at the Madikeri Old Bus Stand and reached the district hospital by 11.30 am. Section 144 was imposed on March 19 in Davangere. However, the Health Department had not revealed the reason back then.

So far, 38 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Karnataka, of which one person has died. Karnataka is under a lockdown with the government suspending the movement of people and vehicles between the 30 districts. All commercial establishments have been shut, except for those selling essential commodities like groceries and water. Schools and colleges have also been shut and employees in all offices have been asked to work from home except for those handling essential services.