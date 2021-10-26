Mullaperiyar dam not in danger: Pinarayi warns of action on social media rumours

Stating that some people were creating unnecessary panic through social media, the Chief Minister said that the Tamil Nadu government was cooperating with Kerala on the issue.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday, October 25, slammed false propaganda on social media claiming 'danger' to the Mullaperiyar dam, located in the stateâ€™s Idukki district and warned of legal action against those who created panic among people. The Supreme Court on October 25 took note of the rising water level in the dam, stating that the situation on the ground is serious. The court also warned that it would intervene if the authorities of Kerala, where the dam is situated, and Tamil Nadu, which manages the dam, do not act on the issue.

As heavy rains continue in several parts of the state, the catchment area of the dam is receiving heavy rains and the water level is nearing its maximum storage level. The Chief Minister told the state Assembly that the government is committed to its demand for a new dam at Mullaperiyar despite opposition, including from the Union government. Pinarayi on October 24 wrote to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin urging him to take necessary action to gradually release water from the dam considering the rising water level. The first water level warning was issued by Tamil Nadu on October 23.

Responding to demands from MLAs seeking the government's intervention to address people's concerns, as they are in a state of panic due to social media propaganda, Pinarayi said, "Some people are creating unnecessary panic through social media. Some people are creating a scene (on social media) saying that the dam is in danger and several lakh people are going to die. The reality is that no such dangers exist there at present," the Chief Minister said.

The Tamil Nadu government is cooperating with Kerala in a good manner on all issues, the CM said, adding that there were some areas where the two states have minor differences and these needed resolution through discussions. Earlier, Leader of Opposition, VD Satheesan raised the issue, saying that people were in panic and sought the government's intervention to address concerns.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated heavy rains and wind in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Wayand districts for Tuesday, October 26.

With PTI Inputs