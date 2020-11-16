Mukesh Rishi roped in for Puneeth Rajkumar starrer â€˜Jamesâ€™

Directed by Chethan Kumar, the film is set to resume shooting on November 25.

Flix Sandalwood

The Puneeth Rajkumar starrer James, directed by Chethan Kumar, is currently under progress. According to an update, we hear that Bollywood actor Mukesh Rishi has been roped in to play an important role in the film. The shooting for James was halted due to the COVID-19 lockdown and will resume on November 25. Bankrolled by Kishore Pathikonda, James will be a complete entertainer with all the massy elements included, say sources.

Recently, it was revealed that Tollywood stunt master duo, Ram-Lakshman will be handling the special stunt sequences in James. Touted to be a complete actioner, this film will also have stunts choreographed by stunt master Ravi Varma. With reports about ace stuntmen onboard for the project doing the rounds, fans are waiting eagerly for James to make it to the silver screens to see their star perform some gravity-defying stunts. Charan Raj has been finalised to compose the tunes for this film.

Meanwhile, Puneeth is done with Yuva Rathnaa. The film, directed by Santosh Ananddram who had collaborated with Puneeth earlier to deliver the smash hit film Rajakumaraa, is bankrolled under the banner Hombale Films. Sayyesha is playing the female lead in it and this will be her debut in the Kannada film industry. S Thaman is composing music for Yuva Rathnaa with Jnaanesh B Matad in charge of the editing and Anguraj cranking the camera.

The star cast also includes Prakash Raj in an important role and sources say that he may appear either as a college principal or a professor. Dhananjay will be seen as the main villain in Yuva Rathnaa with Radikaa Sarathkumar also roped in for a pivotal role.

Puneethâ€™s last outing as hero was Natasaarvabhowma, which released in 2019. The film was directed by Pavan Wadeyar and bankrolled by RockLine Venkatesh under his banner Rockline Productions. D Imman set the tunes for the music for this flick while the camera was handled by Vaidhi. The film had two female leads â€“ Rachita Ram and Anupama Parameswaran. Incidentally, Natasaarvabhowma marked the latterâ€™s debut in the Kannada film industry. The others in supporting roles included Ravi Shankar, veteran actor Saroja Devi, and Chikanna.

A few days ago, reports emerged that Puneeth Rajkumar may be roped in to star in the Kannada remake of the Hindi movie, 3 Idiots, but this has not been confirmed yet. Reports say he may reprise the role done by Aamir Khan in the original. The other names in the fray for the cast are Ganesh, Rajesh Krishna, Diganth, Srinagar Kitty and Yogesh. 3 Idiots was remade in Tamil by Shankar as Nanban, starring Vijay in the lead with Jiiva and Srikanth playing the other two heroes.

