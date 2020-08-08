Mukesh Ambani overtakes Europeâ€™s wealthiest man to become worldâ€™s 4th richest person

As per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Ambaniâ€™s net worth is now at $80.2 billion (approx Rs 6 lakh crore) after adding $22 billion to his wealth this year.

Reliance Industries Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani has become the fourth richest person in the world after going past Europeâ€™s wealthiest man Bernard Arnault, who is the chairman and CEO of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton. As per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Ambaniâ€™s net worth is now at $80.2 billion (approx Rs 6 lakh crore) after adding $22 billion to his wealth this year.

Indiaâ€™s richest man has already overtaken some prominent names in the recent past, which include Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Alphabet co-founders Larry Page & Sergey Brin, as well as Berkshire Hathaway founder Warren Buffet.

As per the Bloomberg Billionaire Index data, the Reliance chairman has risen ten places on the index since January as shares of his conglomerate have jumped over 145% after signing a deal with Zuckerberg.

Arnaultâ€™s net worth went down by $1.24 billion to $80.2 billion (approx Rs 60 lakh crore) bringing him down to number five position. Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg's personal wealth crossed $100 billion for the first time, making him the third person in the world to become a centi-billionaire after Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates. The Facebook CEOâ€™s net worth currently is $102 billion after having added $22.1 billion since the start of 2020.

The Bloomberg Index of the top 10 richest persons in the world is dominated by Americans with eight of them in the list. Ambani is not only the richest Indian but he is also the richest Asian in the list.

Jio Platforms has received a combined investment of Rs 1,52,056 crore in the past three months from financial and strategic investors, with Google being the latest investor to pump in Rs 33,737 crore.

Some of the other investors in Jio Platforms include Facebook, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Intel Capital and Qualcomm, among others.