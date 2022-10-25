MS Dhoni’s production house forays into Tamil movie industry

Dhoni Entertainment will be producing its first film in Tamil, a family entertainer conceptualised by Sakshi Singh Dhoni, the Managing Director of the production house.

Flix Cinema

Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi's film production house is all set to foray into the Tamil movie industry. Dhoni Entertainment will be producing its first film in Tamil, a family entertainer conceptualised by Sakshi Singh Dhoni, the Managing Director of the production house, a release in Chennai said.

It will be directed by Ramesh Thamilmani, who has also authored Atharva - The Origin, a new age graphic novel. The cast and crew of the film will be announced shortly. "Conceptualised by Sakshi Singh Dhoni, the family entertainer will start rolling soon," it added.

"From the moment I read the concept written by Sakshi, I knew it was special. The concept was fresh and had all the potential to be a fun family entertainer..." Thamilmani was quoted as saying.

Besides Tamil, Dhoni Entertainment is in talks with multiple filmmakers and script writers to create and produce exciting and meaningful content across genres including science fiction, crime drama, comedy, suspense thriller, and more, it added.

“We believe that 'Content is King. We at Dhoni Entertainment are concentrating on content that explores our roots and stays true to the milieu with earthy characters and authentic depictions of our culture. Films with rooted stories always win hearts and our aim is to make such realistic films with universal appeal,” said Priyanshu Chopra, the Creative Head of Dhoni Entertainment.

The former Team India skipper stepped into the entertainment industry in 2019 as the producer of a documentary series, when he produced the Roar of the Lion. The documentary series traced the comeback of the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after a two-year suspension for spot fixing.