MS Dhoni roped in as brand ambassador by Kauvery Group of Hospitals

MS Dhoni said he is glad to be associated with one of the most trusted and reputed healthcare brands.

Kauvery Group of Hospitals, a leading healthcare chain in Tamil Nadu, has roped in Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the former Indian cricket team captain and captain of IPL team, Chennai Super Kings, as its brand ambassador. “Dhoni, who rose from a smaller town and achieved greater heights is similar to Kauvery's journey. We started with a 30 bedded hospital in Trichy and now we are a 1500 bedded strong group with branches across Tamil Nadu and Bengaluru working towards the mission of delivering quality healthcare at affordable cost,” said Dr Manivannan Selvaraj, Managing Director, Kauvery Group of Hospitals.

“We feel he is a great fit for the brand because he strikes the right chord with our value systems of trust, dependability, reliability and focused leadership. A person who is fit and strong, makes the ideal representative of our healthcare brand, helping us promote overall health and wellness,” he added.

Speaking about his association with the brand, MS Dhoni said, "Kauvery Group of Hospitals has been offering exemplary medical services over two decades, with paramount focus on patient care and satisfaction. I am glad to be associated with one of the most trusted and reputed healthcare brands.”

Kauvery Hospitals is currently a 1500+ bed hospital group with presence in Chennai, Trichy, Hosur, Salem and Bengaluru in addition to planned entry in new markets.

This comes after Neuberg Diagnostics, which claims to be India’s fourth-largest diagnostic lab chain, on Tuesday, August 17 announced that it has partnered with MS Dhoni for creating awareness about Neuberg’s health and wellness campaign and conveying its efforts towards empowering every citizen with better and affordable healthcare.