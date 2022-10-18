MS Dhoni launches Heart and Lung Transplant unit of Kauvery Hospital Chennai

Kauvery Hospital successfully performed a heart transplant on a 35-year-old woman, who sketched a portrait of MS Dhoni and gifted him the same after her surgery.

Kauvery Hospital Chennai, a unit of Kauvery Group of Hospitals, a multispecialty healthcare chain in Tamil Nadu, successfully performed a heart transplant on a 35-year-old woman diagnosed with Hypertrophic Obstructive Cardiomyopathy, a condition where the heart muscle becomes thickened (hypertrophied) making it harder for the heart to pump blood.

The heart was retrieved from a brain dead patient at Vellore Government Hospital. As part of this life saving mission, a green corridor was established from Vellore GH to Kauvery Hospital Chennai and the organ was transported within 1 hour and 15 minutes.

The woman aged 35 years old from Vijayawada had a history of Hypertrophic Obstructive Cardiomyopathy which was diagnosed in 2010. Four years later, she underwent a successful pregnancy, however, her symptoms of frequent fatigue, palpitations, shortness of breath continued and she was carefully monitored throughout the pregnancy phase.

In 2015, after visiting several hospitals in India, she visited a Senior Cardiologist, at Kauvery Hospital. When her symptoms deteriorated and heart function progressively declined and main pumping chamber enlarged making it difficult to pump blood, she was immediately advised for heart transplantation and referred to the heart and lung transplant team. She was put on priority on the transplant list and was subsequently looking for a matching donor.

The transplant which lasted for four hours was successfully completed and she was shifted to the ICU where she was extubated after a steady progress. She has recovered completely and as a token of gratitude, she sketched a portrait of M S Dhoni and the same was presented to the former Indian cricket team captain who is also the brand ambassador for Kauvery Hospital.

“Organ Donation is a very noble act, and it can save lives. Though it is very unfortunate to lose a loved one, donating their organs can help save nearly eight lives, thus giving a second life for many. I extend my gratitude to the donor family who agreed for this noble act. I feel honoured to launch the heart and lung transplant unit of Kauvery hospital and I commend the efforts of the team for saving lives of many who otherwise would not have survived. It is also very 'heart touching' to receive the portrait sketch from someone who is now living her second life, and this has been made possible by the successful heart transplant performed by team of doctors,” said M S Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings captain.

Speaking on the new transplant unit, Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-Founder & Executive Director, Kauvery hospital Chennai said, “We have been able to provide a new lease of life for those with end stage heart failure and lung failure through the transplant team. Our facility in Chennai has state of the art equipments and a hybrid operating room which helps us to carry out high end procedures. Coincidentally, the transplant was performed on the recipient's birthday thus signifying a rebirth.”