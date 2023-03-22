Mrunal Thakur posts pic in tears, talks about being vulnerable

On the work front, Mrunal appeared in a song titled 'Kudiyee Ni Teri Vibe' from Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's film â€˜Seflieeâ€™.

Flix News

Actress Mrunal Thakur posted a picture and shared that it was taken on the day when she felt extremely low. Mrunal took to Instagram to post a photo of herself in which she was crying. She wrote, "Yesterday was tough. But today I'm stronger, wiser and happy! Everybody has pages in their stories they don't read out loud but I'm choosing to read mine out loud, because maybe someone out needs to learn the lesson I learnt."

"Taking one day at a time! It's ok to be naive and vulnerable," she added. The actress then shared a video to explain why she posted that photo. She was heard saying, "And that picture was taken at a time when I felt extremely low and couldn't make it, but today I'm happy. And, I made it, woohoo!"

