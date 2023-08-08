MP Shrikant Shinde recites Hanuman Chalisa in Lok Sabha during debate

Shrikanth was taking a dig at the then Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government, which had booked two MPs who had announced their plan to chant the Hanuman Chalisa outside CMâ€™s residence.

In a dramatic turn of events during the discussion on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, August 9, the proceedings took a detour as Shrikant Shinde, son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, recited the Hanuman Chalisa in the midst of a fiery debate.

Through the absurd act, Shrikanth took a dig at the then Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government, highlighting the incident where Independent MP Navneet Rana and her husband, Independent MLA Ravi Rana, were booked by the Maharashtra police for their announced plan to chant the Hanuman Chalisa outside the former Chief Minister's residence. He continued to chant the hymn for approximately 30 seconds before being interrupted.

Shrikanth Shinde also claimed that former PM Manmohan Singh was silent on Mumbai, Malegaon, Pune, Hyderabad and other blasts in the country during his tenure.

Contrary to Shrikanthâ€™s claims, during Singh's time as Prime Minister, his responses to critical incidents were swift and decisive. For instance, in the aftermath of the Malegaon Blasts on September 8, 2006, Singh promptly appealed for peace and communal harmony while urging citizens to remain calm. Similarly, when Hyderabad was struck by blasts on February 21, 2013, Singh immediately called for peace, announced relief measures, visited blast sites, and thanked the people of Hyderabad for maintaining their composure.

In the case of the Pune Blasts in 2010, the former PM had sought for a speedy probe. In the aftermath of the devastating Mumbai blasts on November 26, 2008, Singh personally visited Mumbai the next day. His Home Minister resigned, taking moral responsibility, and Singh addressed the Lok Sabha during the subsequent session, expressing determination and resolve.

On August 8, the Congress moved a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said they were compelled to bring in the motion to seek justice for Manipur.

