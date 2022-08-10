MP Gorantla Madhav’s nude video first shared on TDP group, say Anantapur police

The Anantapur Superintendent of Police told the media that the viral video is not the original one, and that the police are trying to trace the same.

The Anantapur police have suggested that the nude video of Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav could be a Telugu Desam Party conspiracy, as the video was first shared on a TDP WhatsApp group. Addressing the media on Wednesday, August 10, Anantapur Superintendent of Police Fakirappa said that the video that has gone viral is a recording of another mobile phone where the nude video is being played and the original video has not been traced yet. Thus, the police said, they have not been able to ascertain whether the video was either edited or morphed.

“Only when we access the original video can we ascertain whether the video is morphed or not,” SP Fakirappa said. However, he suggested that the obscene video which was in circulation, where the MP is seen on a video call with an unidentified woman, seems to have been edited or morphed.

According to the SP, the investigation revealed that the scandalous video was first shared in a TDP WhatsApp group called “ITDP official” on August 4 at 2.07 am by a United Kingdom registered number. The video was shared just moments after this number was added to the group, suggesting that the number was added to specifically circulate the video.

The SP said that verifying the authenticity of the video was difficult considering the video in question was captured on another device when someone was watching it on his phone. The video was shared widely on social media with #GorantlaLeaks.

“We are not able to establish whether the video is a morphed one or not. Until we trace the original video or find the person who first shared the video on the WhatsApp group, we cannot ascertain whether the video is edited or morphed,” SP said at the press meet.

MP Gorantla Madhav had earlier alleged that the viral video, which seemingly shows him on a video call with another woman, was a political conspiracy by the TDP against him, and said that the video was not his.

Meanwhile, strongly reacting to the police’s suspicion that the video could be a morphed one, the MP lashed out at TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu. When the media pointed out that the police have not been able to establish anything conclusively in its investigation till now, the MP said, “I have been firm on my stand. I am asking the police to investigate and give their conclusion.”

The TDP which had accused the MP of abusing his power and sexually harassing a woman, has been demanding his resignation. On August 9, they had also filed a complaint with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking action against the YSRCP MP.

The TDP has been maintaining that women in the state are unsafe under the Jagan administration in Andhra Pradesh as many of their leaders have been caught in “such scandalous incidents”.