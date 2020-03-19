MP CM Kamal Nath mulls coming to Bengaluru to convince rebel MLAs

As many as 16 Madhya Pradesh rebel MLAs are currently holed up in a resort in Bengaluru.

news Politics

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath may come to Bengaluru to meet the 16 rebel MLAs currently staying at a resort close to the Bengaluru airport, as his government is on shaky ground following their resignation, and six more legislators.

Talking to reporters in Bhopal in response to a query, Kamal Nath said, "If needed, I will also go to Bengaluru."

Kamal Nath's party colleague Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday, tried and failed to meet the rebel MLAs in Bengaluru.

High drama unfolded as Digvijaya staged a protest near the resort in Bengaluru, where the legislators are staying. He accused the police of not allowing him to meet the MLAs.

A source close to Kamal Nath said that he (Chief Minister) had already tried to contact Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa over the phone to visit the MLAs, but could not get through.

A total of 22 legislators have revolted against the Congress-led government in the state and put in their papers last week.

Of them, the resignation of six legislators has been accepted.

Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta alleged that the BJP has held their MLAs hostage in Bengaluru in a bid to pull down the MP government.

"They are not allowing our leaders to meet the MLAs. Our minister, Jitu Patwari, had also gone there, but he was manhandled," he alleged.

The BJP has sought to distance itself from the revolt in the Congress saying that it was the fallout of infighting in the party's rival factions in the state.

State BJP chief, V D Sharma, said his party had nothing to do with the rebel MLAs in the Congress.

The Kamal Nath government plunged into crisis after Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the Congress, after which 22 MLAs loyal to him followed suit and resigned in Madhya Pradesh last week.

Buoyed by the revolt in the Congress, the BJP has been vociferously seeking a floor test in the assembly.

The Speaker has so far accepted resignations of six of the 22 MLAs, bringing down the effective strength of the House to 222 and the new majority mark is now 112. The opposition BJP has 107 MLAs.

After the MP assembly was adjourned on Monday till March 26, the BJP petitioned the Supreme Court seeking a direction from it for an early floor test.