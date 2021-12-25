Movie ticket prices hiked in Telangana, multiplexes can charge up to Rs 250 plus GST

The government has announced the minimum and maximum ticket prices for various categories of theatres.

news Theatres

The Telangana government has revised cinema admission rates, making the minimum ticket price Rs 30 plus GST in non-AC theatres and Rs 50 plus GST in AC theatres. The minimum rate is Rs 100 plus GST in multiplexes, it said in orders issued recently.

The maximum ticket rate is Rs 150 plus GST in AC theatres, Rs 70 plus GST in non-AC theatres, Rs 250 plus GST in multiplexes, Rs 200 plus GST for recliner seats in single theatres and Rs 300 plus GST for recliner seats in multiplexes, among others. The maintenance charges are Rs 5 per ticket in AC theatres and Rs 3 per ticket in non-AC theatres.

In an order, the government said that while rates were previously fixed, some management of theatres filed petitions in court, following which a committee was formed. As per the recommendations of the committee, the new prices were announced. A PIL in the Telangana High Court was closed after the government told the court that a GO had been issued to revise the prices.

A six-member committee had been constituted in 2016 by the state government after it had been told to do so by the high court, and following this, the committee classified theatres into categories in 2017. This classification was done on the basis of facilities, location, etc. A government order (GO) was then issued but then kept in abeyance just a week later.

“The government has convened several meetings with officials and representatives of the Film Industry to discuss the issues connected with Theatre Admission Rates/Flexi Ticket Rates,” it said.

The GO added that theatres should print the rates of admission, clearly indicating GST, maintenance charges as applicable and the online charges separately, on all tickets.

It also directed all district collectors and licensing authorities as well as commissioners of police to take action accordingly and said that the order came into force immediately.

With PTI inputs