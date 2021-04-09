Movie theatres vandalised in Andhra as Pawan Kalyanâ€™s â€˜Vakeel Saabâ€™ shows cancelled

Many self-proclaimed fans of the actor said that they were upset over early benefit shows being cancelled.

Amid the cancellation of early benefit shows and other disruptions to the screening of Pawan Kalyanâ€™s Vakeel Saab, alleged fans of the actor went on a rampage, around midnight on Thursday, destroying cinema theatres. The incidents took place in parts of Andhra Pradesh, and one was reported in Telangana as well.

In Jogulamba Gadwal in Telangana, self-proclaimed fans of Pawan Kalyan destroyed a theatre. Videos of the incident surfaced online, where maskless people were seen breaking doors, windows and other infrastructure at Srinivasa Theatre, as the first show was stopped abruptly due to satellite issues. Later the management managed to screen the show after sorting out the technical glitch.

In Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, the movie theatres, Krishna Teja, Shanti and Sandhya witnessed stone pelting as the scheduled benefit show was cancelled. At least, five movie theatres were damaged in Tirupati alone.

Several fans speaking to local media claimed that the government of Andhra Pradesh had deliberately cancelled early benefit shows of the movie despite the fact they had bought tickets.

Tirupatiâ€™s urban district police are examining the theatres where the incidents of stone-pelting and vandalising were reported.

In West Godavari's Nidadavolu, fans staged a protest in front of the local MLAâ€™s house demanding that there should be a benefit show of the movie.

In Kadapaâ€™s Badvel town, a fight broke out between the theatre management and people claiming to be Pawan Kalyan fans, as the latter allegedly broke the chairs in the theatre.

Meanwhile, on Friday morning, images surfaced online of Pawan Kalyan fans cutting their hands and smearing the blood on posters of the film in a theatre in Vishakapatnam. They were said to be performing a puja ahead of the first show of Vakeel Saab.

Starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, Vakeel Saab is directed by Sriram Venu is the Telugu remake of Pink, the 2016 Bollywood courtroom drama.

While Pawan dons Amitabh Bachchanâ€™s role from the Bollywood movie. Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla take on Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariangâ€™s roles from the original, respectively. Shruti Haasan essays the role of Pawan Kalyanâ€™s wife in the movie