Moto X40 set to launch soon, likely to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

The Moto X40 is expected to replace the Moto Edge X30, which debuted in China a year ago.

Motorola is set to launch the Moto X40, its latest smartphone in the X series. The Moto X40 is expected to replace the Moto Edge X30, which debuted in China a year ago. The smartphone is tipped to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The smartphone was first spotted on the China Compulsory Certificate (3C) database with the model number XT2301-5, according to Times Now News.

The release of the Moto X40 was suggested by Chen Jin, who is the General Manager of Lenovo Mobile Business Group, through a post on Weibo. While the post didnâ€™t reveal much details about the smartphone, Chen enquired as to what people were hoping to get out of the new phone. The phone is assumed to be a new flagship model and might replace the Moto Edge X30.

The phone is likely to come with a full HD+ display and a 50MP primary rear camera. According to the phoneâ€™s listing on the 3C database, it will support 68W fast charging.

When the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the Moto Edge X30 was introduced in China in December last year, it came with a starting price of CNY 3,199 (approximately Rs 37,000). The smartphone features a 6.7-inch FHD+ 144Hz OLED screen with a "Special Edition" touting an under-display camera version but a "traditional" punch-hole notch variant is also available. The smartphone comes in two storage variants 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage. The phone also came with 60MP selfie camera and 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support at up to 68W.