Moto X40 set to launch soon, likely to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

The Moto X40 is expected to replace the Moto Edge X30, which debuted in China a year ago.

Motorola is set to launch the Moto X40, its latest smartphone in the X series. The Moto X40 is expected to replace the Moto Edge X30, which debuted in China a year ago. The smartphone is tipped to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The smartphone was first spotted on the China Compulsory Certificate (3C) database with the model number XT2301-5, according to Times Now News.

The release of the Moto X40 was suggested by Chen Jin, who is the General Manager of Lenovo Mobile Business Group, through a post on Weibo. While the post didn’t reveal much details about the smartphone, Chen enquired as to what people were hoping to get out of the new phone. The phone is assumed to be a new flagship model and might replace the Moto Edge X30.

The phone is likely to come with a full HD+ display and a 50MP primary rear camera. According to the phone’s listing on the 3C database, it will support 68W fast charging.

When the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the Moto Edge X30 was introduced in China in December last year, it came with a starting price of CNY 3,199 (approximately Rs 37,000). The smartphone features a 6.7-inch FHD+ 144Hz OLED screen with a "Special Edition" touting an under-display camera version but a "traditional" punch-hole notch variant is also available. The smartphone comes in two storage variants 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage. The phone also came with 60MP selfie camera and 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support at up to 68W.