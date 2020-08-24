Moto G9 launched in India with triple camera setup, 5000mAh battery

The device will be available in two colours - deep sapphire blue and natural forest green - on Flipkart starting August 31.

Atom Tech Shorts

Lenovo-owned smartphone brand Motorola on Monday launched a new budget smartphone Moto G9 featuring a triple camera system along with a massive 5000mAh battery for Rs 11,499 in India.

"Moto G9 is a powerful leap in performance, camera, battery and more. Designed to deliver power across the board, the new Moto G9 takes the user experience to a next level by combining all they wanted in one product," the company said in a statement.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

It is powered by e Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64 GB built-in storage. One can even add up to 512GB more using the microSD card slot.

The smartphone houses a 48MP main camera, along with 2MP Micro and 2MP depth camera at the back. The 48MP main camera sensor comes complete with Quad Pixel technology with 4x light sensitivity, Night Vision mode and a large f/1.7 aperture.

For selfies, there is an 8MP camera sensor at the front.

The smartphone houses a massive 5000mAh battery and comes with a 20W TurboPower charger.

The device runs Android 10 and it also comes with a promise of one minimum OS upgrade and two years of security updates, said the company.