Motion poster from NTR 30 released ahead of Jr NTR’s birthday

Jr NTR and director Koratala Srinivas have teamed up for the tentatively titled ‘NTR 30’, and Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in for the music.

Flix Tollywood

RRR fame actor Jr NTR is currently working on his upcoming film with director Koratala Siva. Tentatively titled NTR 30, a motion poster from the film was unveiled on May 19, ahead of Jr NTR or Tarak’s 39th birthday on May 20. Anirudh Ravichander, who has been roped in as the music composer, shared the motion poster, and tweeted, “Excited and pumped for #NTR30 with my brother @tarak9999 in a #KoratalaSiva directorial. Let the fireworks begin#HappyBirthdayNTR.”

Ahead of the release of the motion poster, the makers wrote, “The Lightning is all set to strike most awaited #NTR30 update at 7:02 p.m. today. Stay tuned.” The protagonist is seen wielding machetes against a rainy backdrop in the poster. It hints at an intense film. Jr NTR was last seen in the blockbuster period drama RRR, which co-starred actors Ram Charan, and Alia Bhatt in the lead. The ensemble cast of the SS Rajamouli directorial also included actors Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Shriya Saran and Samuthirakani, among others.

RRR hit the big screens on March 24, and released in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Following its successful box office run, the film is also gearing up for its over-the-top (OTT) release on May 20 on streaming platform Zee 5.

Director Koratala Siva on the other hand, helmed Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan starrer Acharya which failed to have a successful box-office run. The film, which also starred actor Pooja Hegde in the lead, was based on the the story of a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social-reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation of temple funds. The poor performance of the film has been attributed to several reasons including competition from other films, hike in ticket prices, negative reviews, and the plot and execution of the film.

Read: RRR review: SS Rajamouli film is a visual treat that takes several creative liberties

Also read: Acharya review: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan film is a mega mess