Mother held for allegedly killing 3-year-old daughter in Bengaluru

A case has been registered against the 26-year-old woman on charges of murder.

news Crime

The Bengaluru police have arrested a 26-year-old woman for allegedly murdering her three-year-old daughter over a personal tiff in the family. According to the FIR, the child was murdered by her mother, identified as Sudha, on Tuesday for siding with her father and criticising her during arguments that the family had.The police have booked a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The police said that Sudha strangulated her daughter and dumped her body in a building under construction in Mallathahalli, in Bengaluru. According to the FIR filed by the Annapurneshwari Nagara Police Station, Sudha was working as a cleaner in a ceramic shop and her husband Iranna was working as a laborer in a fiber board shop.

The police on Wednesday got information that the body of a young girl was found near a construction site near 60 feet road in ITI Layout in Marathahalli. On reaching the scene at 7.15 am, it was identified that the body was that of the child. On further questioning, the mother confessed that she was the one who murdered her daughter, the police said.

Annapurneshwari Nagara Police said that initially Sudha had told them that she had taken her daughter out to eat something and that the child had gone missing when she went to pay the owner of the store. When Iranna came back home on Tuesday at 7 pm and didn’t find both Sudha and his daughter, he called Sudha who informed him that the child had gone missing and she was searching for her. Iranna also started searching for his missing child and Sudha also pretended to help, the police said.

After failing to find her, both Iranna and Sudha went to the Jnanabharathi Police Station at 12.30 am along with their friend Kiran and filed a missing complaint.

“When we inquired further, we could easily tell that she was not speaking the truth, and later she finally revealed that she did kill her child and dump her body,” said a police official. Further investigations also revealed CCTV footage showing Sudha with her daughter in the area around the time that the body was dumped.