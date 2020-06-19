Mother and child found dead in a well in Kerala

The woman and her child had gone missing from their house in Thirunavaya in Malappuram on Thursday night.

news Death

A woman and her child were found dead inside a well in Kerala’s Malappuram district on Friday morning. Abida, aged 33 years, and her daughter Fathima Shafna, aged one and a half years, were found dead hours after they were reported missing from their house in Thirunavaya.

“Last night we got a complaint that they went missing. All the surroundings were searched and the police were also involved in the search operations. We had looked at the railway station and the bus station and other possible places where missing persons may be found at. A case was registered too. However, it is early this morning that the bodies were found inside a well of a nearby plot,” says a police official at the Tirur station.

The deceased woman’s husband Shafeeq is a Gulf returnee who has been working at a cement yard for a while. The couple also have a son. “Last night the family had dinner with Shafeeq’s parents, grandmother and siblings, and one of the married brother’s family was also there. Shafeeq and Abida were married for eight years and in a relationship for two years before that. We cannot say how the mother and daughter died as of now. Inquest and postmortem are only going to happen,” the police said.