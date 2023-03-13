‘Most special film of our lives’: Ram Charan, Jr NTR on Naatu Naatu's Oscar win

“This award belongs to every Indian actor, technician and film goer. This is our country's win!” actor Ram Charan said after the 95th Academy Awards ceremony.

With Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s RRR winning an Academy Award, good wishes are pouring in for the team. Junior NTR who also attended the Oscars ceremony in Los Angeles reacted with excitement and joy to the significant victory. “I cannot find the words to express my elation right now. This is not just a win for RRR but for India as a country. I believe this is just the beginning. Showing us how far Indian cinema can go,” the actor said.

He further said, “Congratulations to Keeravaani garu and Chandrabose garu. Of course, none of this would have been possible without a master storyteller called Rajamouli and the audiences who showered us with all the love." Jr NTR also complimented The Elephant Whisperers' team, also from India, for winning in the short documentary category.

Jr NTR and Ram Charan are the lead actors of RRR, and had featured in the iconic Naatu Naatu number from the Rajamouli directorial. Ram Charan too reacted to the win and said, “RRR is and will always remain as the most special film of our lives and of Indian Cinema history. I can't thank everyone enough for manifesting the Oscar Award. It still feels like I am living in a dream. Thank you all for the unstoppable support and love,” he said.

The actor further wrote in a press note, “SS Rajamouli Garu and MM Keeravani Garu are the most precious gems of our Indian film industry. Thank you both for giving me the opportunity to be a part of this masterpiece. Naatu Naatu is an emotion across the globe. Thank you lyricist Chandrabose Garu, singers Rahul Sipligunj & Kaala Bhairava and choreographer Prem Rakshith for bringing together this emotion. To my co-star Tarak-Thank you brother! I hope to dance with you and create records again. Thank you Alia Bhatt for being the sweetest co-star. This award belongs to every Indian actor, technician and film goer. My heartfelt thanks to all the fans across the world for all the love and support. This is our country's win!”