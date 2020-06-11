‘Most COVID-19 deaths in Karnataka occur due to delay in reaching hospitals’: Official

The Karnataka COVID war room chief said people at higher risk should be taken to the hospital as soon as they show symptoms.

Most COVID-19 deaths in Karnataka occur when infected elderly people, those with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) or any other symptoms, delay reaching designated hospitals, a top official said.

Munish Moudgil, chief of COVID-19 War Room in the state, said most of the people infected with the virus are brought to COVID-19 designated hospitals at a very late stage and recovery then becomes extremely tough.

He said about 65 per cent of deceased patients are those who suffer from SARI and are aged above 60.

The death rate due to SARI is 43 per cent for those in the 40-60 age group, he said, releasing data on coronavirus deaths, to reporters.

In the same age group, the mortality due to Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) was 17.4 per cent, whereas it is 11.1 per cent among people aged above 60.

He said 25 per cent of symptomatic patients aged above 60 succumb to the virus, while it was 10.7 per cent in the 40 -60 age group.

The fatalities among those aged 60 are high even if they are asymptomatic, Moudgil, who is the secretary in the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, said.

He said the average number of days spent at these hospitals by those who recovered is about 15 days, compared to 3.5 days for those who died of the virus.

"Hence persons who are elderly and who have comorbidities or who have SARI must reach designated COVID hospitals at the earliest," Moudgil said.

As of date, Karnataka has reported 69 COVID-19 deaths Bengaluru has reported the highest number of COVID-related deaths, with 21 deaths. No other district has more than eight deaths as of now.

As many as 6,041 people have tested positive for COVID- 19, including 2,862 discharges and 3,108 active cases.