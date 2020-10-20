'Most cherished moments in life': Meghana Raj's emotional video on Chiranjeevi Sarja

Meghana is pregnant and has been sharing her grief on social media while also writing about staying positive.

Flix Sandalwood

Actor Meghana Raj, who lost her husband Chiranjeevi Sarja in June, has put up an emotional video about motherhood and how she's dealing with his loss. Meghana is pregnant and has been sharing her grief on social media while also writing about how she's trying to stay positive.

In the video, Meghana can be seen flipping through a scrapbook which has pictures of her from her childhood to her journey as an actor and her marriage to Chiranjeevi Sarja. "My spell with you, my darling Chiru, is undeniably among my most cherished moments in life. All those memories come to me to inspire me every day," the actor says, as she looks at herself in the mirror and puts on her make-up. "And I wouldn't trade them for anything less," she adds.

Taking a selfie while protectively caressing her baby bump, Meghana says, "Those memories, they may tear me apart at times, but they warm me up more often." Meghana promises Chiru that she will raise their child as a "gentle human being" just like him. "I begin to live and dream again," she says at the end.

The video was shot for Charismomic, a mom superstore, and Meghana shared the video on Instagram with a note: "Thank you @charismomic and @bipin.veena for your overwhelming message. I am truly touched by your commitment to improve motherhood experiences & delighted to be an extremely satisfied recipient of your unique offerings at the same time. Thank you again for being extremely understanding and also a means of a support system by understanding my situation and reaching out to me to make this journey a special and memorable one!"

Two weeks after Chiranjeevi passed away, Meghana turned to Instagram to post her thoughts. "Chiru, I have tried and tried again but I am unable to put in words what I want to tell you. All the words in the world cannot describe what you mean to me. My friend, my lover, my partner, my child, my confidante, my HUSBAND- you are much more than all of this. You are a piece of my soul Chiru," she had said.

She recently posted a video of a family function to celebrate her pregnancy, with the caption, "Your father is always a celebration lil one".