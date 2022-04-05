Mosque loudspeakers won't be removed forcefully: Karnataka CM amid calls for ban

After opposing the hijab, Muslim traders at temple fairs and then halal food, Hindu organisations in Karnataka have now started a campaign against the use of loudspeakers at mosques.

news Controversy

Reacting to a fresh campaign by Hindu groups against loudspeakers in mosques, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday, April 5, said all are equal before the government, and mosque loudspeakers will not be taken down forcefully. "All steps would be taken to ensure peace by not letting any individual or organisation take law into their hands," he said.

He added that the crisis cannot be solved by mere issuing of statements. "There are many things behind these developments. The orders were made in 2001, 2002. The ruling BJP has not passed any order. We will keep everything in mind and take decisions," he said, referring to the ban on Muslim traders in temples and religious fairs, as well as the use of loudspeakers in mosques.

Speaking about loudspeakers being used for the azaan, CM Bommai said that there was already an order by the apex court in this regard. "There is also another order questioning why its orders are not being implemented. The limit of decibel is prescribed and there is an order to purchase a decibel metre. This is work which has to be done by taking everyone into confidence. It can't be done forcefully. At the ground level meetings are being conveyed by the police with the community leaders. It will be done in future also and action would be taken," he said.

Commenting on the cabinet expansion, Bommai maintained that the issue was likely to be discussed when he meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda.

Reacting to the comment made by KT Rama Rao, Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, over his jibe against Bengaluru, Bommai said the tweet made by Telangana Minister Ramarao is laughable. "People from all over the globe are coming to Bengaluru. More numbers of unicorns and startups are in Bengaluru," he said.

