MoS Railways and Karnataka MP Suresh Angadi succumbs to COVID-19

Suresh Angadi was admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre on September 11.

Coronavirus Death

Minister of State for Railways and four time Member of Parliament from Belagavi in Karnataka, Suresh Angadi passed away on Wednesday. He was admitted to the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences in New Delhi after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Angadi was admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre on September 11, at around 6.30 pm and a team of doctors led by an associate professor in the department of medicine at AIIMS was treating him.

Taking to his Twitter account, Angadi had announced, “I have tested #Covid19 positive today. I am doing fine. Taking the advice of doctors. Requesting all those who have come in close contact with me in the last few days to monitor their health and get tested in case of any symptoms.”

Known for being a staunch BJP loyalist and an educationist, he was considered a strongman in Belagavi, especially after he was made the district president of the party in 2001.

After first contesting elections in 2004, he saw re-elections in 2009, 2014 and 2019 in Belagavi. Though he was up for a Union Cabinet seat in 2014 after he won three elections in a row, the BJP high command ultimately declined to elevate him.

Angadi has also served on many Parliamentary committees, including the Standing Committee for Food, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution from 2004 to 2009. Between 2009 and 2014, he was on the Standing Committee on Human Resource Development. In the same period, he was a member of the Joint Committee on Pension and Salaries and Allowances of MPs, as well the Advisory Committee on Central Direct Taxes.

Condolences poured in at the news of the Minister’s passing. Former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara tweeted, “Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Union Minister for State Railways @SureshAngadi_. My deepest condolences to his family. May the almighty give them the strength to bare this irreplaceable loss.”