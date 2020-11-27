More rains in store for north TN: Low pressure area to form in Bay of Bengal on Nov 29

This could result in heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from December 2.

The India Meteorological department(IMD) on Friday announced the formation of a fresh low pressure area over Southeast Bay of Bengal around November 29. This could result in heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from December 2. The IMD is predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of the state.

The IMD in a series of tweets, explained that, "Formation of a fresh Low pressure area over Southeast Bay of Bengal around 29th November and associated enhanced rainfall activity over South Peninsular India during 1st to 3rd December, 2020. A Low Pressure Area is very likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal during the next 36 hours. It would concentrate into a Depression during subsequent 24 hours and very likely to intensify further thereafter."

"It is very likely to move westwards and reach Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts on 02nd December, 2020. Under the influence of this system, light to moderate rainfall at most places with Isolated heavy to very heavy falls on 01st December. Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with isolated extremely heavy falls very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on December 2 and 3, 2020."

Cyclone Nivar which recently struck Tamil Nadu's coast has already left Chennai with an excess of 36% rain. Reports suggest that there may be back-to-back weather systems brewing over the Bay of Bengal that could cause more showers in the state.

A total of three lives were lost and 101 houses, including thatched huts and tiled houses were damaged by the cyclone, according to the Tamil Nadu government.

According to the government, about 380 trees were uprooted by Nivar and a 34-acre banana plantation in Cuddalore was damaged. On its way, the cyclone also damaged several houses, uprooted trees and power lines in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore, Marakkanam and in Puducherry also. About 1,600 hectares of paddy were also damaged due to the rains. The state government also said that 26 cattle had died in the storm.