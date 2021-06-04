More lockdown restrictions in Kerala from June 5 to 9: Full details

Only those establishments and shops which sell essential items and building materials, will be allowed to function from June 5 to June 9.

Coronavirus COVID-19

Stringent guidelines will be in place in Kerala from June 5 to 9, attempting to reduce the state's test positivity rate, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday. Only those establishments and shops which sell essential items and building materials will be allowed to function from June 5 to June 9. Those institutions which presently have permission to function, can only be opened till 7 pm on Friday (June 4). From June 5 to June 9, these institutions will not be allowed to function. Establishments allowed to function from June 5 to 9 are: Ration shops (under PDS), shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, milk and dairy products, meat and fish, animal fodder, poultry and cattle feed, bakeries, those selling building materials including electrical and plumbing equipment, raw materials for industries including packing materials.

Sanitation workers will be allowed to work in private establishments during the lockdown period. “Office bearers of residents’ associations in flats should be vigilant to ensure inhouse containment activities. They should display the flat number where a COVID-19 case is reported and the same shall be intimated to the health authorities promptly. However, utmost care should be taken to ensure that the COVID-19 affected persons are not ostracised,” the guidelines stated. Cutting and transportation of rubber wood and replantation are also permitted. Though earlier it was decided that government institutions, other public sector institutions, cooperative officers and commissions, would be allowed to function with 50% attendance from June 7, this has now been postponed. The institutions will open only from June 10.

Meanwhile, in a relaxation to the restrictions, the state government has announced that apart from those people coming to Kerala from outside the state, there is no need to carry COVID-19 negative certificates. “Others, who have permission for travelling in the state during lockdown, including delivery agents, need not carry certificates,” it said. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also stated that it is being mooted to charge districts with the duty to confirm COVID-19 deaths. Presently, COVID-19 deaths are classified and confirmed at the state level.

