More curbs in Karnataka soon? BBMP, Deputy Commissioners asked to decide

The CM has reportedly told Deputy Commissioners in districts bordering Kerala to better monitor and control the situation due to a rise in cases in the neighbouring state.

With a spurt in new COVID-19 cases, especially in districts bordering Kerala, Karnataka imposed additional measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, said a senior official on July 30. "Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of all districts across the state may impose additional containment measures to reduce Covid cases," said state Revenue Secretary Manjunatha Prasad in an order in Bengaluru. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Commissioner has also been given directions to monitor the situation and impose additional containment measures as necessary.

The Deputy Commissioners have also been directed to monitor the COVID-19 situation in their districts and take strict surveillance measures at the border posts as per the guidelines of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and Union Health Ministry.

The direction came after the officials witnessed a surge in the number of positive cases beginning from July 26. The COVID-19 containment measures â€” testing, tracking, treatment, vaccination and strict adherence to COVID-appropriate behaviour â€” were extended till August 31 following directions of the Union government.

Meanwhile, a report in The Hindu stated that new Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has declared a high alert in the districts bordering Kerala as the cases surged in the neighbouring state as well. He told the media in Delhi that Karnataka is closely monitoring developments in Kerala; he said earlier relaxations need to be tightened in the wake of the surge in new COVID-19 cases.

Bommai will be holding a video conference on July 31 with district heads, Superintendents of Police, and health officials of Dakshina Kannada, Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru and Udupi districts. He also urged that testing, certification and vaccination should be made mandatory in the districts; he further said that travellers should be monitored as a precautionary measure. He also said that state health infrastructure will be ramped up.

According to the state health bulletin, after registering a record 1,001 new cases on July 24 across the state, more infected persons began testing positive since July 25 (Sunday) when 1,606 cases were reported, 1,501 on Monday, 1,531 on Tuesday and 2,052 cases on Wednesday.

"With 1,890 fresh cases registered on Thursday, the state's COVID-19 cases shot up to 29,03137, including 23,478 active cases," said the bulletin. While Bengaluru reported 426 new cases, districts like Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Mysuru reported 349, 155 and 142 new cases respectively. Districts that share the border with Kerala witnessed over 20,000 new cases being registered during the last four days.

Thirty-four people died due to the coronavirus infection, including nine in Bengaluru, taking the state's death toll to 36,325 and the city's toll to 15,861 since the pandemic broke out in March last year.