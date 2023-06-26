More than 5.1 lakh consumers sign up for Gruha Jyoti scheme in Karnataka

Consumers have the option to register free of charge through various channels, including electricity offices, the Nadakacheri government website, or by accessing the Seva Sindhu portal.

In a recent announcement, the Karnataka government revealed that registrations for the 'Gruha Jyothi' program have exceeded 5.1 lakh since the enrollment process began. As of June 25, a total of 5,117,692 consumers have successfully registered for this scheme, which grants households the benefit of up to 200 units of free electricity. The Energy Department made this statement in a press release.

During the initial week of registrations, the online registration process encountered technical glitches, causing inconvenience for the public. However, consumers can now register free of charge through various channels, including electricity offices, the Nadakacheri government website, or the Seva Sindhu portal at https:sevasindhugs.karnataka.gov.in, accessible through computers, laptops, desktops, or mobile phones.

The announcement stated that individuals can register at Bengaluru One, Karnataka One, Grama One, and Grama Panchayats by paying a specified service charge only. Furthermore, if any government official unlawfully requests additional money, consumers are urged to contact the 24x7 helpline at 1912 for assistance.

As per the assurances by the Karnataka government, the 'Gruha Jyothi' scheme, which guarantees 200 units of complimentary electricity for residential consumers, is set to be implemented in July. The benefits of the scheme will reflect in the August billing cycle. According to the state government's guidelines, the scheme will be applicable to a single electricity meter per individual. Even if an individual has multiple RR numbers (consumer accounts) linked to their name, they will only be eligible to receive benefits for one meter.