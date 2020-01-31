‘Moothon’ was inaugural film at FFAST, Paris

The critically acclaimed film directed by Geetu Mohandas has Nivin Pauly in the lead.

Flix Mollywood

Moothon, which did well in several international festivals, is easily one of the milestone films in Nivin Pauly’s career. Now the film had its European premiere with the screening at FFAST – South Asian Film Festival, Paris -- happening on Tuesday, January 27.

Nivin took to his Instagram and shared a picture with the director of the film Geetu Mohandas, confirming their participation in FFAST. “Moothon premiering at FFAST in Paris today,” Nivin captioned the picture on Tuesday.

It may be noted here that Moothon had premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September last year to critical acclaim and then at the Mumbai Film Festival on October 18 before it was theatrically released on November 8, 2019. Now the film was screened as the inaugural film at FFAST.

Written and directed by Geetu Mohandas, Moothon has Nivin Pauly playing the central character. It was shot simultaneously in Malayalam and Hindi. Anurag Kashyap, noted director and screenplay writer, known for making films like Gangs of Wasseypur – Part 1 and 2, Gulaal, Mumbai Cutting, That Girl in Yellow Boots, and Dev D, has penned a part of the screenplay for the Hindi version. He also produced Moothon along with Ajay G Rai and Alan McAlex under the banners Mini Studio and JAR Pictures. Rajeev Ravi has cranked the camera for this bilingual made in Hindi and Malayalam.

Moothon also has in its cast Sanjana Dipu, Shashank Arora, Roshan Mathew, Sobhita Dhulipala, Harish Khanna, Melissa Raju Thomas, Alencier Ley Lopez and Dileesh Pothan. It is about a younger sibling going in search of the elder brother. The film was much appreciated for its portrayal of same-sex love between the characters played by Nivin and Roshan.

(Content provided by Digital Native)