Months after 3 of family found in Karimnagar canal, police declare deaths a suicide

The bodies of Nareddy Sathyanarayana, his wife Radha and their daughter Vinaya Sri were found on February 17 inside their car in a canal.

More than four months after three dead bodies were retrieved from a car that had fallen into the Kakatiya canal near Yadaalapalli in Karimnagar’s Thimmapur, the police have declared the deaths a suicide.

Nareddy Sathyanarayana, his wife Radha and their daughter Vinaya Sri had gone missing from Karimnagar’s Bank Colony on January 27. Sathyanarayana was a fertiliser trader and real estate businessman, Radha was a government school teacher while Vinaya was studying dental science in Nizamabad.

Radha is Peddapalli MLA Manohar Reddy’s sister.

On February 17, the police found the three bodies inside the car in the canal. At that time, the bodies were in a decomposed state.

The dead bodies were found when the police were on a rescue operation at the canal. The previous day, a couple fell into the canal after losing control of the bike they were travelling on. While police were able to save the man, the woman was washed away.

Even as the police were investigating multiple angles in the Nareddy family deaths, several stories surfaced in the media speculating why relatives had not tried to trace the missing family. However, police later found that their relatives had tried reaching them over phone.

As part of their investigation, the police found a note allegedly written by Sathyanarayana from his fertiliser shop. The note was sent to forensic experts along with samples of his handwriting from several other notebooks. “After examining the notebooks in which Sathyanarayana had written earlier, the report from the forensic experts declared that the note was written by him,” the Karimnagar Commissioner of Police said.

Based on the note and other information from the investigation, the police concluded that the family had died by suicide.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)



Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222



Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.