Family of 3 found dead in Karimnagar canal 20 days after going missing

One of the three deceased is the sister of Peddapalli MLA Manohar Reddy.

news Crime

As many as 20 days after three people went missing, their bodies were found in the Kakatiya canal near Yadaalapalli, Thimmapur in Karimnagar district on Monday morning. The car in which they were travelling reportedly plunged into the canal on January 27. The three were travelling from Karimnagar to Hyderabad.

According to the police, the three deceased are from the same family. The police identified the victims as Nareddy Sathyanarayana, Radha and their daughter, who belong to Karimnagar.

Radha is Peddapalli MLA Manohar Reddy’s sister.

The car surfaced after the flow of water into the canal was stopped, which led to the water levels receding. It was after this that the bodies of the three were found in a decomposed state inside the car.

Karimnagar Rural Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vijayasaradhi said, “We believe that the incident took place on January 27. We are ascertaining how the incident took place. The bodies of one man and two women were retrieved”.

While local media reports suggested that a missing persons case had been filed in Karimnagar soon after the three went missing, officials later confirmed that no case had been registered.

The car was retrieved from the canal by the Karimnagar police with the help of swimmers and cranes.

Karimnagar Commissioner of Police Kamalasan Reddy, other senior officials, as well as the MLA, visited the site.

On Sunday night, a couple on a motorcycle, who visited Karimnagar for a function, fell into the canal when the man lost control of the vehicle. While the husband was rescued by the police, the wife was washed away.

Earlier in January, a couple died after their car plunged into the same canal on the outskirts of Karimnagar town. On Sunday, a man died after the bike he was riding fell into the canal. A policeman who was overseeing rescue measures at the spot also died after he fell off from the bridge.