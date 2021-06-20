Monkey's ticketless travel on Delhi Metro caught on camera

Videos on Twitter showed the monkey first roaming around in the carriage and eventually settling on a seat next to a commuter.

news Transport

A video showing a monkey roaming inside a coach of a Delhi Metro train surfaced on social media. The video clip on Twitter, tweeted by user @AjayDorby, showed the simian first roaming around inside the train coach and eventually settling on a seat next to a commuter.

In the video of the incident, a person can be heard saying Yamuna Bank Station, which falls on the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro. Though the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) could not immediately confirm the incident, but in response to a video shared on Twitter, the Delhi Metro authorities asked to furnish coach details.

"Hi, thank you for reaching out. Kindly mention the coach number and current station for further assistance," it said in response to a tweet by a user on the micro-blogging site.

According to reports, the monkey had climbed onto the train from Delhi’s Yamuna Bank Metro Station. The Metro authorities were informed and the monkey was moved out of the metro premises at the next station.

#WATCH | A monkey entered into a metro running on Delhi Blue Line. It had climbed from Yamuna Bank Metro Station. The monkey was moved out of metro at the next station after passengers informed the staff. pic.twitter.com/fmUaIYpxb2 — News18 (@CNNnews18) June 20, 2021