Money laundering case: ED issues fresh summons to DK Shivakumar

Crime

The ED has summoned DK Shivakumar for questioning on January 13.

The Enforcement Directorate has issued fresh summons to former Karnataka Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar in connection with the alleged money laundering case. The ED has summoned Shivakumar for questioning on January 13.

Sources close to Shivakumar said that he would be travelling to New Delhi on Monday night to meet with his lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi to discuss whether a petition must be filed with the Supreme Court to quash the Enforcement Directorate’s summons.

The Enforcement Directorate has allegedly asked DK Shivakumar to bring documents related to several of his businesses for the 2013-14 fiscal. On January 2, the Karnataka High Court had dismissed DK Shivakumar’s plea to quash the Enforcement Directorate’s summons.

DK Shivakumar was arrested on September 3 in new Delhi after the Enforcement Directorate launched a probe alleging that he had set up an international money laundering network. DK Shivakumar was lodged in Tihar jail and multiple bail pleas were rejected by the CBI Special Court.

On October 23, the Delhi High Court had granted him interim bail, after which he returned to Bengaluru on October 25. The Supreme Court had, on November 15, pulled up Enforcement Directorate as they had challenged Shivakumar’s bail order in the apex court.

The top court had noted that the ED had 'copy-pasted' from their petition against P Chidambaram, the ex-Home Minister, who was then in Tihar jail. The petition had apparently referred to DK Shivakumar as a former Union Home Minister, instead of calling him an MLA.

Shivakumar has been on the radar of the Income Tax Department and the ED since demonetisation in 2016. According to the Income Tax department, a search at his New Delhi flat on August 2, 2017, led to the seizure of unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 8.83 crore.

Thereafter, the Tax Department lodged cases against the Congress leader and his four associates under Sections 277 and 278 of the Income Tax Act, 1961, and Sections 120(B) (criminal conspiracy), 193 (Punishment for false evidence) and 199 (False statements made in declaration which is by law receivable as evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The ED registered a case against him based on the Income Tax Department’s findings.