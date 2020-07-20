Mollywood Producer Alwin Antony booked after woman actor alleges sexual assault

The complainant, an actor and model, has told the police that she filed a complaint as Alwin was continuing to harass her through calls.

news Sexual assault

Alwin Antony, renowned Malayalam film producer known for bankrolling hits such as Ohm Shanthi Oshaana and Amar Akbar Anthony, has been booked for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in Kochi.

On Sunday, the survivor, a 20-year old aspiring actor and model filed a complaint with the Ernakulam Town South Police station, alleging that the producer promised her a role in his film and sexually abused her.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered on Monday based on the complainant’s account. According to this FIR, the woman alleged she was sexually assaulted by Alwin four times in 2019.

“Between January 2019, when they first got in touch to March, she stated that she was assaulted four times by the producer,” Ernakulam Town South PS Circle Inspector KG Aneesh confirmed to TNM.

The complainant was allegedly invited to Alwin’s house in Kochi’s Pannampilly Nagar, where she alleges that she was abused by the producer. According to the police, the woman decided to approach the police station and file a police complaint as the producer has allegedly continued harassing her via phone calls.

“We have registered a case against Alwin Antony under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (Punishment for rape). We are still searching for him and are yet to find and arrest him,” the Ernakulam Town South Police CI added.

Reports also state that on Monday, a team of officers from the Ernakulam Town South police station had arrived at Alwin’s house in Panampilly Nagar to take into custody. However, the producer had not been present at the station.

In March 2019, the producer had got into an ugly spat with Malayalam film maker Rosshan Andrrews and filed a police complaint alleging that the director had broken into his house with goons and attacked him and his family. He also alleged that Rosshan Andrrews had a grudge against his son Allwyn John Antony.

However, the woman who was in the middle of the fight later came out publicly to the media pledging her support to Rosshan Andrrews. She said that Alwin’s son had allegedly threatened and misbehaved with her. When Rosshan Andrrews intervened on the girl’s behalf, Allwyn also allegedly threatened to oust him from the film industry.