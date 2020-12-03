Mohanlal's picture from latest photo shoot goes viral with fans

The actor is presently working on his upcoming Malayalam film 'Aarattu' in Palakkad.

Flix Mollywood

Mohanlal, referred to as "the complete actor" by fans, shared his recent look in which he looks extremely dashing and groovy, on social media. Mohanlal has been in touch with his fans through social media and very active in recent times. He even shared some of his black and white photos recently.

Mohanlal looks handsome and debonair in this half sleeve green shirt and trouser.

The actor is working on his upcoming Malayalam film Aarattu in Palakkad which is being directed by B Unnikrishnan and scripted by Udayakrishnan. Udaya also scripted for Mohanlal's Pulimurugan (2016).

Actor Sharaddha Srinath is part of Aarattu which is her second project in Malayalam. In a recent interview, Shraddha said that Aarattu is going to be an action feast for Mohanlal's fans. Since November, Aarattu is on the floor for filming.

Mohanlal had recently wrapped up shooting for Drishyam 2, paired with Meena which is directed by Jeethu Joseph. It is the sequel to his blockbuster film Drishyam (2013). The sequel film is currently under post-production. It is expected that Drishyam 2 would hit the screens in Kerala once the theatres reopen.

According to reports, there are some new characters introduced to the story that is set seven years after the incident that happened in the first film. Murali Gopy, Ganesh Kumar and Sai Kumar have been roped in to play the roles.

Recently director Jeethu Joesph disclosed that editing of both his upcoming films â€“ Ram and Drishyam 2 is in progress. The shooting of Ram began much before the coronavirus lockdown and the team had a small portion to shoot which was completed when the lockdown was lifted. Then the director moved over to the shooting of Drishyam 2 which was wrapped up recently.

Mohanlal and Jeethu Josephâ€™s Ram will have Trisha Krishnan playing the female lead with Indrajith Sukumaran in a pivotal role. Saikumar and Siddique have been signed up for supporting roles. Ram is touted to be an action thriller produced jointly by Abhishek Films and Passion Studios.

Mohanlal was last seen in Big Brother (2020) an action thriller, directed by Siddique and his previous films from last year, Ittymani: Made in China and Lucifer by director Prithviraj Sukumaran. These films are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

A follow-up film for Lucifer titled L2:Emupuraan, according to Prithviraj would not be a continuation of Lucifer but will explain the story of what happened before and after Lucifer.

(Content provided by Digital Native)