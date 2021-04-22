Mohanlal's photos from the sets of ‘Barroz’ go viral

Touted to be a fantasy adventure film, ‘Barroz’ marks Mohanlal’s directorial debut.

Flix Mollywood

Malayalam star Mohanlal, who is all set to make his directorial debut with Barroz: The Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure has been sharing photos of the shoot from the sets of Barroz ever since the movie went on floors. In a recent update, Mohanlal shared a photo of himself and popular cinematographer Santosh Sivan. Donning white shirt, black pants and a vest coat, Mohanlal is seen watching the shoot, whereas cinematographer Santosh Sivan is seen cranking the camera. Mohanlal tagged Santosh Sivan and wrote, “#Barroz”, while tweeting the photo on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran joined the sets of Barroz and started shooting for his portions in the movie. Prithviraj will be seen in a pivotal role in the movie. The photo features the duo engaged in an intense conversation. Interestingly, Prithvi made his directorial debut with the 2019 Malayalam movie Lucifer, starring Mohanlal in the lead.

Mohanlal also shared images of other cast and crew members from the sets of Barroz, shortly after the film started rolling.

The star-studded launch event of the movie took place in Kerala’s Kochi. Many notable personalities including Mammootty, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Priyadarshan, Sibi Malayil and Antony Perumbavoor among others were present in the event. Several members from the film fraternity such as veteran Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to congratulate Mohanlal for embarking on a journey as a debutant filmmaker.

Mohanlal will also play the lead role in Barroz, sharing the screen with American child actor Shayla McCaffrey, Spanish actors Rafael Amargo and Paz Vega, Prathap Pothen and Prithviraj, among others. The plot of the fantasy adventure film revolves around the life of a Portuguese mythical figure named Barroz who is said to have taken care of Vasco da Gama’s valuable treasures for over 400 years.