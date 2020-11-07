Mohanlal's next film with B Unnikrishnan touted to be a 'mass entertainer'

The film has Shradha Srinath, Siddique, Vijayaraghavan, Saikumar and others in lead roles.

Flix Mollywood

Mohanlal has pencilled a project to be directed by the noted filmmaker B Unni Krishnan. An interesting feature about this film is that it will have extensive action sequences, something which most filmmakers are doing away with in this pandemic time in order to maintain social distancing.

However, B Unni Krishnan is set on making this Mohanlal starrer a mass entertainer and therefore has included the action sequences. Talking about taking elaborate precautions, B Unni Krishnan has told in an interview to the Times of India that the stunt master and his team will go on a one-week quarantine and go for a COVID 19 test before joining the sets on November 16th. The director added that social distancing will be maintained strictly on the sets too.

In the interview, he was quoted as saying, “Due to the Covid-19 protocols, the majority of the movies that were shot recently don't have stunt choreography, but our film has. So, the fight master and his assistants will quarantine for seven days and then take the tests. Even during the shoot they will maintain social distancing. This is how big films are being made in Bollywood.”

Even the film’s heroine, Shraddha Srinath and her entourage will have to go on a 7-day quarantine before joining the sets, we hear. The actor will be joining the sets of this film on November 23rd but before that she and her staff will have to go on quarantine for a week. Happy that the team is following strict safety measures in these hard times, Shraddha has told in the interview that she is confident and expects a disciplined shooting set.

Extensive precautionary measures have been taken for tackling the COVID 19 pandemic, said the director adding that Rs. 30 lakhs have been allotted for it alone. Elaborating further, the director pointed out that, “If the movie was being made in normal circumstances, it would have cost us at least Rs 30 Cr. But the entire cast and crew including Mohanlal are co-operating with us in terms of reducing the remuneration. We are taking extra care to make sure everyone is safe on the sets. For accommodation, we are renting the entire hotel even if we aren’t using all the rooms and the hotel personnel too would be monitored. We are also testing the junior artistes; so we are leaving no stone unturned when it comes to the safety of the team.”

Scripted by Udayakrishna, this film is scheduled for Onam release next year. Besides Mohanlal and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles, it will also have Saikumar, Siddique, Vijayaraghavan, Ashwin Kumar forming the supporting cast. With news that it will be an action entertainer, movie buffs are eager for more info on it.

It may be noted here that Mohanlal had recently completed shooting for Drishyam 2, which is the sequel to his hit movie Drishyam.