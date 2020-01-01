Mohanlal's 'Marakkar: Arabikdalinte Simham' to release on March 26

Mollywood

The first look poster of the period film, directed by Priyadarshan, was released on New Year's Day.

The first look poster of Mohanlal's most anticipated film this year, Marakkar: Arabikdalinte Simham directed by Priyadarshan, was released on New Year's Day. The poster features Mohanlal riding a horse heroically through a battlefield. Production house Aashirvad Cinemas took to Facebook to share the poster. They wrote, “Here’s Proudly Presenting The First Look Poster Of #MarakkarArabikadalinteSimham, Releasing On 26 March 2020. Aashirvad Cinemas wishing you all a very Happy New year. #MarakkarFirstLook #Mohanlal #Priyadarshan #AntonyPerumbavoor #AashirvadCinemas.”

The poster also reveals the release date of the film which will hit the theaters on March 26, 2020, across 5000 screens and in five languages. There is also a caption within the poster: “Happy New Year. With the grace of GOD, we promise you all a visual treat in 2020 with a film close to my heart – Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham.”

The film is made on a budget of Rs 100 crore, produced jointly by Antony Perumbavoor, Santhosh T Kuruvilla and CJ Roy under their respective banners Aashirvad Cinemas, Confident Group and Moonshot Entertainment. The film is currently in the post-production stage and Mohanlal had completed shooting for his portions of the magnum opus in 104 days in March 2019. The filmmakers have planned year-long post-production as the film requires extensive VFX.

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is based on the true-life of Kunjali Marakkar IV. Set in the 16th century, it is based on the battle exploits of Kunjali Marakkars—the naval chieftains of the Zamorin of Calicut. It will have extensive sea warfare sequences which will be its highlight. It may be noted here that Mohanlal will be seen playing the title role in this film and will have his son Pranav making a cameo appearance. It is a star-studded film with top stars making it to the cast including Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Siddique, Prabhu Deva, Sudeep, Prabhu, Madhu, Manju Warrier, Paresh Rawal, Keerthy Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Pranav Mohanlal, Suhasini Maniratnam, Nedumudi Venu, Ashok Selvan and others in pivotal roles. The film’s technical crew includes cinematographer Tirru and editor MS Ayyappan Nair.

