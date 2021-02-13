Mohanlal wraps up shooting of ‘Neyyattinkara Gopante Aaraattu’

The film is an action-comedy, written by Udaykrishna, and directed by B Unnikrishnan.

Flix Mollywood

Mohanlal has wrapped up his portions for the big budget movie Neyyattinkara Gopante Aaraattu, directed by B Unnikrishnan. It is an action-comedy movie written by Udaykrishna, who wrote Mohanlal’s Pulimurugan.

The director tweeted, “Lal sir finished his portrayal of Neyyattinkara Gopan today; all that’s left now is just one day’s work which he will finish in March second week. Everyone who has worked with him knows he’s simply the best to work with. The way he made things a lot easier for everyone in the unit during this hectic shoot, made more difficult by the pandemic, was just amazing!! A Big Thank You, Sir.”

After Drishyam 2, Mohanlal had begun shooting for Neyyattinkara Gopante Aaraattu. The film went on floors on November 23 last year and the shooting progressed in Palakkad, following all the safety protocols.

Recently Mohanlal shared the first look poster of the upcoming movie on his social media handles. The poster shows Mohanlal in a fighting pose. He captioned it, “#Aaraattu Official Poster @unnikrishnanb.”

The film also stars Shraddha Srinath, Siddique, Nedumudi Venu, Saikumar, Swasika and Rachana Narayanankutty. Reportedly, Shraddha will be playing the Revenue Divisional Officer in it. Kannada star Garuda Ram of KGF fame has been roped in for a pivotal role in the film. Even though nothing much has been revealed about the KGF actor's character in the movie, sources close to the project suggest that he is playing the lead antagonist.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal awaits the release of Drishyam 2 which will be premiering on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on February 19. Originally, the makers planned for a theatrical release, but the team later decided to release the film through the Amazon Prime Video streaming service. The sequel to the popular film of the same title has the lead actors – Mohanlal and Meena -- reprise their roles along with Hansiba Hassan and Esther Anil playing their daughters. The cast of the sequel also includes Murali Gopy, Ganesh Kumar and Sai Kumar in pivotal roles.

(Content provided by Digital Native)