Popular actors Mohanlal, Rakshith Shetty, Vijay Sethupathi and Bharat unveiled the title poster of the upcoming Malayalam film Peace. Directed by debutant Sanfeer K, the movie stars actor Joju George in the lead role, who will be seen as a delivery executive. Touted to be a social satire as well as a thriller, Peace is bankrolled by Dayaparan under the banner of Script Doctor Pictures.

Sharing the poster of the movie, Rakshit Shetty wrote “Delighted to launch the first look poster of the Malayalam cinema 'Peace' in Kannada. The poster looks intriguingly beautiful! My hearty wishes to the whole team.” Vijay Sethupathi, who shared the poster on Twitter, wrote,” Happy to share #PEACE first look poster. Congrats @ActorJojuGeorge & team.” The graphic art poster is intriguing, and hints at a thriller.

Based on the life of Carlos, a delivery partner, the movie tracks the chain of unprecedented events that unfold, and will reportedly have a hyperlink narrative. Apart from Joju George, Peace will also feature actors Shalu Rahim, Ramya Nambeesan, Anil Nedumangad, Aditi Ravi, Siddique, Asha Sarath, Arjun Singh, Vijilesh, Mamukoya and Pauly Wilson. The makers are likely to release Peace in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada. Most of the film was predominantly shot in Kerala’s Ernakulam and Kottayam.

Peace has story and screenplay by director Sanfeer, while it has dialogues by Zafar Sanal and Ramesh Girija. Jubain Muhammed has been roped in as the music composer for the venture, with lyrics for the songs in the movie penned by Vinayak Sasikumar, Anwar Ali, and Sanfeer. Shameer Gibran is on board as the director of photography for the project.

Actor Joju George began his acting career as a junior artist with the 1995 Malayalam movie Mazhavilkoodaram. He rose to fame with his performance in movies such as Oru Second Class Yathra and Lukka Chuppi. The actor appeared in the lead role in the 2018 Malayalam movie Joseph.