Mohanlal unveils motion poster of Unni Mukundan’s ‘Bruce Lee’

‘Bruce Lee’ is directed by Vysakh, who has made blockbuster movies like ‘Pulimurugan’ and ‘Madhura Raja’.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal unveiled the motion poster of the upcoming Unni Mukundan starrer Bruce Lee. The poster was released on Unni Mukundan’s birthday.

Mohanlal tweeted: “Presenting the motion poster of #BruceLee, starring Unni Mukundan, directed by Vysakh, written by Udaykrishna, DOP by Shajikumar, produced by #UMF Pvt Ltd, Best wishes to the entire team & wishing @Iamunnimukundan a happy birthday (sic).”

Watch: Motion poster

Bruce Lee is directed by Vysakh, well known for making smash-hit movies like Pulimurugan with Mohanlal in the lead and Madhura Raja with Mammootty playing the hero. Both films had entered the 100-crore club.

Unni Mukundan was last seen sharing screen space with Mammootty in Maamangam. The film, directed by M Padma Kumar, was a historical that revolved around the life of the warriors known as Chaaverukal, who plotted against the Zamorin rulers to overthrow them. The film was based on the Maamaangam festival celebrated during the 17th century, in which warriors from different parts of the country would arrive on the banks of the Bharathapuzha to fight against each other to prove their superiority.

Unni Mukundan currently has Meppadiyan and Chocolate: Retold in different stages of production.

The trailer of Meppadiyan was launched some months ago, revealing that the film is based on true events. It is difficult to gauge whether the film is a thriller, crime mystery or a period flick. Vishnu Mohan has written and directed the film which also features actors Kalabhavan Shajon, Sreenivasan, Alencier and Lena in pivotal roles. The technical crew of this film includes Rahul Subrahmanian for music, Neil D'Cuncha for cinematography and Shameer Muhammed for editing.

Recently, Unni Mukundan was in the news for penning a Hindi song that will be featured in a Malayalam movie. Reports are that his song will be a part of Maradu 357 and that it will be featured during the climax. The film, which is based on the Maradu Flats demolition which was the talk of the town earlier this year, is directed by Kannan Thamarakulam. Anoop Menon, Manoj K Jayan, Kailas, Noorin Shereef, Sheelu Abraham, and Dharmajan form the cast of Maradu 357.

Unni has earlier co-written the song ‘Anuraagam Puthumazha Pole’, with music composer Ratheesh Vega, for Achayans.

