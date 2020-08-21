Mohanlal turns teacher for Class 10 students

The Malaalam film star took a lesson on Project Tiger which is on the legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray.

Flix Mollywood

It was an exciting day for the class 10 students in Kerala as the classes began with the First Bell education programme on the KITE Victers Channel with none other than the Malayalam superstar Mohanlal explaining the lesson Project Tiger. It was apt for the star to don the teacherâ€™s role for this lesson from the English textbook as it is on the legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray.

Mohanlal made the class interesting by referring to films like Eega / Naan Ee, Life of Pi, Hathi Mera Saathi, Sindooracheppu, and Nagin, which had animals in a pivotal role. The star also shared his experience in acting with elephants and tigers in Adiverukal, directed by P Anil.

It may be noted here that Mohanlal has played a teacher in quite a few films in his career. His first film as a teacher was in the 1986 film titled Doore Doore Oru Koodu Koottam. He made a remarkable performance as a college lecturer in the 1987 movie Cheppu. Years later Mohanlal played a schoolteacher again in Life Is Beautiful. In Kamaladalam he was a dance teacher and in Vadakkumnathan played a college principal again. He played the vice principal in the 2017 release Velipadinte Pusthakam.

According to the latest reports, Mohanlal is getting ready to star in Drishyam 2, to be directed by Jeethu Joseph, who made the first part as well. The prep work for this project is currently on and there is a possibility of the shooting commencing in September.

Read: â€˜Drishyamâ€™ sequel will also be a family drama: Jeethu Joseph interview

Drishyam, starring Mohanlal and Meena, was a smash hit and got remade in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. It was also remade in the Sinhalese language as Dharmayuddhaya in 2017 and in Chinese titled as Sheep Without a Shepherd in 2019.

Jeethu Joseph and Mohanlal are also working together on another film called Ram. It has Trisha playing the female lead and Indrajith Sukumaran playing another pivotal role. Ram is an action thriller produced jointly by Abhishek Films and Passion Studios.

Mohanlalâ€™s next film, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, is currently in the post-production stage. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film is based on the true-life of Kunjali Marakkar IV, a legendary warrior. The film will have several sea warfare sequences which will be its highlight.

(Content provided by Digital Native)