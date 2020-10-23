The Malayalam superstar Mohanlal joined the sets of Drishyam 2 last month after the coronavirus lockdown rules were relaxed. At present, the shooting is progressing well at a location in Thodupuzha in Kerala. While there are regular updates about the film, the latest we have is about the Biriyani treat the superstar treated his crew with. Yes, recently, Mohanlal treated the team to some biriyani and his co-stars shared the pics online while thanking him.

Sharing pics of the Biriyani treat from their lead star Mohanlal, Esther Anil posted on her social media page, “Mohanlal got us delicious Biryani even though he is on a diet… @ansiba.hassan and I are in a food coma. I hope @meenasagar16 is okay in her room.” To this Meena, who plays Mohanlal’s wife in the film replied, “Yup I'm in food coma too. Thank You @mohanlal for arranging such delicious food in such short notice.” It was indeed a kind gesture from the superstar to treat his team despite being on a diet himself!

Drishyam 2, the sequel to the hit film of the same title, directed by Jeethu Joseph, who had directed the prequel. According to the film’s director Jeethu Joseph, the sequel will be a complete family entertainer showing how well the family is doing seven years after the incident that shook them.

Besides Mohanlal and Meena, who played the lead roles in Drishyam, the film will also have Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil playing their daughters as in the prequel. The star cast also includes Murali Gopy, Ganesh Kumar and Sai Kumar to play pivotal roles.

The Malayalam movie Drishyam, starring Mohanlal and Meena, was a smash hit and was remade in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. Drishyam was also remade in the Sinhalese language as Dharmayuddhaya in 2017 and in Chinese titled as Sheep Without a Shepherd in 2019.

It turned out to be the highest-grossing film in the Malayalam film industry in 2013. It became the first Malayalam film to gross Rs. 50 crores at the box office and went on to collect Rs. 75 crores. It won several prestigious awards including the Kerala State Film Award for Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value and the Filmfare Award for Best Film – Malayalam. It was screened at the 45th International Film Festival of India and the 8th Asian Film Festival.

While Drishyam 2 is in the making, Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph will be teaming again for Ram, which was announced some time ago. This film will go on the floors next year, according to sources.

Mohanlal currently has Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, in the post-production mode. Directed by Priyadarshan, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is based on the true-life of Kunjali Marakkar IV, who is the most popular of the Marakkars. The technical crew of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham includes cinematographer Tirru and editor MS Ayyappan Nair.

Also, Mohanlal is all set to make his directorial debut with Barroz 3D which is in making. More details about this ambitious project is awaited.