Mohanlal thanks fans for keeping Georgekutty’s secret in ‘Drishyam 2’

The film, a sequel of his hugely successful 2013 film ‘Drishyam’, has been released on Amazon Prime India.

Flix Mollywood

On the morning of February 19, hours after Drishyam 2 was released on Amazon Prime, the film’s star Mohanlal thanked the viewers and fans for keeping the movie’s secret. The film, a sequel of his hugely successful 2013 film Drishyam, has him reprising his role as Georgekutty, a man who goes to any length to protect his family.

In a short video on Instagram, Mohanlal said, addressing his fans, “I value the love and support you have always given me. The love and support you gave for my Drishyam 2 makes me very happy. Thank you for keeping Georgekutty's secret a secret. If you want to know what this secret we are keeping is, watch Drishyam 2 on Amazon Prime Video.”

Both Drishyam and Drishyam 2 are written and directed by Jeethu Joseph. Georgekutty’s family in both the parts is played by the same actors – Meena as the wife Rani, Ansiba as the elder daughter and Esther as the younger one. A few other characters in the first part are present in the sequel as well. There are also important new characters including police officers played by the likes of Murali Gopy, Ganesh Kumar and Krishna, and others like Sai Kumar.

The events of the sequel take off six years from where Drishyam had ended, the mystery surrounding the murder of a teenage boy never getting solved by the police with his body remaining undiscovered. Asha Sharath, playing a ruthless police official and a devoted mother in Drishyam, reprises her role in the sequel, though no longer in service. Siddque who played her husband and the softer partner, appears to be the only one affected by the passage of six years, looking like a much older man.

Reviews of the film, appreciating the director’s cleverness for being able to continue the mystery of the same crime, have cropped up by the morning. Among them is a raving one by actor Prithviraj.

Meanwhile, a petition has been started on Change.org by Mohanlal fans , titled 'Keep Georgekutty's Secret'. It says, "Georgekutty is a family man who would go to any extent to keep them safe, and as his fans, it's our duty to keep his ‘secret’ safe and stop the spread of Drishyam 2 spoilers for the audience."