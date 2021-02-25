Actor Mohanlal’s Drishyam 2 has attracted positive reviews from fans and critics alike. Many celebrities had congratulated filmmaker Je ethu Joseph and actor Mohanlal for the success of the film. Cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin is the latest addition to the list. The 34-year-old cricketer was impressed with the twists and especially the courtroom sequence in the movie. He took to Twitter to express his opinion about Drishyam 2 and called it fabulous in a tweet he posted on February 21. “I laughed out loud when George Kutty @Mohanlal created that twist in the court #Drishyam2 . If you guys dint, please start all over again from #Drishyam1. Fabulous!! Just fabulous (sic),” the tweet read. I laughed out loud when George Kutty @Mohanlal created that twist in the court #Drishyam2 . If you guys dint, please start all over again from #Drishyam1. Fabulous!! Just fabulous February 21, 2021

Mohanlal replied to Ashwin’s tweet on Tuesday and thanked the cricketer for watching Drishyam 2 despite his busy schedule. "Thank you for taking time out of your busy schedule to watch our #Drishyam2 and talking about it. Means a lot to all of us. Best wishes for your career @ashwinravi99 (sic),” the tweet read.

Thank you for taking time out of your busy schedule to watch our #Drishyam2 and talking about it. Means a lot to all of us .Best wishes for your career @ashwinravi99 https://t.co/kgMcfyOWwA — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) February 23, 2021

Drishyam 2 was released on OTT platform Amazon Prime on February 19, 2021. It is the sequel to Malayalam movie Drishyam which was released in 2013. It became the first Malayalam movie to cross the Rs 50-crore mark at the box office. Drishyam was remade in other Indian languages, including Tamil, Telugu and Hindi among others. The movie was so successful that It was also remade in Sinhalese and Mandarin.

Producer Antony Perumbavoor, director Jeethu Joseph and actor Mohanlal have once again come together to collaborate on Drishyam 2. Actor Mohanlal plays the film-obsessed Georgekutty while Meena, Esther Anil and Ansiba play his family, all of them reprising their roles from Drishyam. The sequel also features Asha Sharath, Siddique, Murali Gopy, KB Ganesh Kumar, Krishna and many others in supporting roles. Anil Johnson has composed the music and background score for the film while Satheesh Kurup is the cinematographer for the project.