Mohanlal to team up with ‘Android Kunjappan’ director?

With producer Santhosh T Kuruvila of Moonshot Entertainment sharing a pic of Mohanlal and Ratheesh together online, the speculations are skyrocketing.

Looks like the speculations about the Malayalam superstar Mohanlal teaming up with the director Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval of Android Kunjappan fame will soon come true. With producer Santhosh T Kuruvila of Moonshot Entertainment sharing a pic of Mohanlal and Ratheesh together online, the speculations are skyrocketing. However, we will get a clear picture about the project only after an official announcement.

It may be noted that Android Kunjappan Version 5.25, directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, had Soubin Shahir playing the lead role along with Suraj Venjaramoodu. Saiju Kuruppu, Mala Parvathy and Megha Mathew formed the rest of the star cast. The film was bankrolled by Santhosh T Kuruvila under the banner Moon Shot Entertainments. Its technical crew included Sanu John Varghese for the camera, Saiju Sreedharan for editing and Bijibal for music. Android Kunjappan Version 5.25 released on November 8 last year.

Mohanlal is currently busy shooting for the Jeethu Joseph directorial Ram. Besides the lead pair Mohanlal and Trisha, Ram will have Durga Krishna in a pivotal role. It has already been reported that Durga will be seen playing Trisha’s sister in this flick. The star cast of Ram also includes Indrajith Sukumaran, Adil Hussain, Chandhunath and Leona Lishoy. Ramesh R Pillai and Sudhan S Pillai are jointly producing the film under their banner Abhishek Films. Made on a big budget, Ram will be shot in various locations in Cairo, Uzbekistan, UK, Delhi, Chennai, Colombo, and Kochi. Sources in the know say that Ram will be out in theatres during the Pooja holidays.

While Ram is in progress, fans wait for Mohanlal’s next film release, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, which is in the post-production mode. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film has Mohanlal playing the title role. Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is based on the true-life of Kunjali Marakkar IV, who is the most popular of the Marakkars.

