Mohanlalâ€™s new look in â€˜Neyyatinkara Gopante Aarattuâ€™ is out

Mohanlalâ€™s new look poster in the upcoming Malayalam film Neyyatinkara Gopante Aarattu shows the star sitting cross-legged on a white antique chair, sporting a black shirt and white mundu. From the poster, it is evident that Mohanlal will be playing a mass role in this flick.

The first look poster of Neyyatinkara Gopante Aarattu, showing the star entering a black vintage car, was released a few weeks ago. Sources in the know say that the Mercedes also plays an important role in the film.

The film is directed by B Unnikrishnan and scripted by Udyakrishna. Mohanlal plays the title role of Neyyatinkara Gopan.

Shraddha Srinath is making a comeback to the Malayalam film industry years after making her debut with the Asif Ali starrer Kohinoor. Reportedly, Shraddha will be playing a Revenue Divisional Officer in Neyyatinkara Gopante Aarattu. Besides Mohanlal and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles, the film will also have Saikumar, Nedumudi Venu, Siddique, Vijayaraghavan, Rachana Narayanankutty, Ashwin Kumar forming the supporting cast.

The film, which will be shot primarily in Palakkad, is being made on a budget of Rs 15 crore keeping in line with all COVID-19 safety protocols.

Revealing that this film will be a complete mass entertainer, the director pointed out in an earlier interview that most Malayalam films these days were not including stunt sequences due to the COVID â€“ 19 situation but for Aaraattu they will shoot the stunt scenes with all the precautions in place. Unnikrishnan revealed that before filming the action scenes, the stunt master and his assistants will have to be in quarantine for seven days and undergo COVID-19 tests. Further, the team will have to maintain physical distancing during the shooting. The director added that Rs 30 lakh have been allotted for COVID-19 precautions. The film is set for an Onam release this year.

